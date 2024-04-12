Sunny, Nice Days Through The Weekend
April 12, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
