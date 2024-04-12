Sunny, Nice Days Through The Weekend

April 12, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

