Severe Storms Likely For Wednesday

There is an enhanced to moderate risk of severe storms across the North Escambia area for Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

Destructive straight line wind gusts of up to 80 mph are possible in thunderstorms. Strong (EF-2+) are possible, along with quarter size hail.

There is a wind advisory and flood watch in effect.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 60. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.