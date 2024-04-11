Photo Gallery: Storm Damage In Escambia County

April 11, 2024

Wind damage was reported Wednesday afternoon in Escambia County. Multiple trees and utility line were reported down in the area of Pine Forest High School, closing the intersection. A tree fell on a mobile home at the nearby Pine Forest Mobile Home Park.

That tree by the light fell right as I was turning,” Tee Randolph said. “It was super scary.”

For a reader-submitted photo gallery of Escambia County damage, click here.

Power outages were reported across in the area. There were no injuries reported.

A tornado warning was in effect at the time of the damage. The National Weather Service will work to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or just strong winds.

Escambia County Schools were closed Wednesday, so there were no issues at nearby Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary and George Stone Technical College.

Pictured top: Trees and debris in the roadway at Community and Longleaf Drives. School buses can be seen in the background at Pine Forest High School. The school was closed on Wednesday. Photo courtesy WEAR 4 for NorthEscambia.com. Pictured below: Damage at Hillcrest and Green Bay avenues, near PFHS (courtesy Harmony Malone).

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 