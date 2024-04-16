Partly Sunny, Near 80 Today
April 16, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Comments