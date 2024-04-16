Partly Sunny, Near 80 Today

April 16, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

