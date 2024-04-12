Miliece Angelette Taylor

April 12, 2024

Miliece Angelette Taylor, age 56, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away on April 8, 2024. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 29, 1967 to James and Clara Cage. She was married to Jerry Taylor for 15 years. Lisa worked as a Team Lead for Sacred Heart/ Ascension. She had a passion for interior design and cooking for family.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Taylor; son, Jordan (Courtney) Leonard; grandchildren, Maleek, Keyana, Myliece, and Kaleah Leonard; mother, Clara Mathews; brothers, Brian Hardiman and Dobbie Hardiman; sister, Yvonne Hardiman; cousin, Napoleon (Heather) Cage; aunt, Annie McIntosh.

Funeral service will be held at 5:00pm Monday, April 15, 2024 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida. Visitation will be held prior to service from 4:00pm to 5:00pm.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.

