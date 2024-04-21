Larry Paul Riley

Larry Paul Riley, 66, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away at West Florida Hospital on April 17, 2024. Larry was born in Danville, Pennsylvania on November 28, 1957 to June DeFord and Warren (Rex) Riley. He attended Apollo High School in Arizona.

Larry married Rene’ Dean, and together they had two children, Christopher and Sean. He worked as a Military Police in the United States Air Force. He retired to work as a maintenance worker and he enjoyed participating in coin collecting, metal detecting, painting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and June Riley; and sister Carol.

Larry is survived by his wife Rene’ of 46 years; sons Christopher (Rachel) and Sean (Sonya); grandchildren, Anthony, Kaitlyn, Samantha, Alison, Benjamin and Amber; brother, Garry (Lisa) Riley.

Memorial service will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 S. Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida, 32533 on April 23, 2024 at 3:00PM.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.