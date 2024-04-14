Lane Closures As $6.2 Million Highway 29 Resurfacing Underway North Of Highway 97

April 14, 2024

Work is continuing a $6.2 million Florida Department of Transportation Project to resurface Highway 29 from Highway 97 to north of Champion Drive.

Lane closures are underway for paving operations. FDOT said lane closures are prohibited from 6:30 – 8:00 a.m. and from 1 – 3:00 p.m. on school days.

Improvements in the project include the milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, auxiliary lane and shoulder widening, signalization, and signing and pavement marking improvements.

According to FDOT, the 4.58 mile project is set to be completed in the Fall of 2024, weather permitting.

Thursday night, one person was killed and another critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle during lane closures in the construction zone on Highway 29 near the Highway 97 intersection. The Florida Highway Patrol said the pick-up truck rear-ended the motorcycle. Troopers did not directly attribute the cause of the crash to the construction zone.

Pictured: Lane closures and work to resurface Highway 29 north of Highway 97 as seen Thursday afternoon, April 10. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

