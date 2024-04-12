Molino Highway 29 Motorcycle Crash Claims One Life

April 12, 2024

A crash involving a motorcycle claimed one life Thursday night in Molino.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. on Highway 29 near Highway 97.

An adult female was pronounced deceased on scene. An adult male was airlifted to an area hospital by MedStar AirCare helicopter.

It was not immediately clear is any other vehicles were involved. There was an active road construction zone in the area at the time, but it was not known if it contributed to the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation and has not released further details.

