James Alvin “Jimmy” Powers

April 8, 2024

James Alvin “Jimmy” Powers, age 84, of Atmore, AL passed away on April 1, 2024 in Bay Minette, AL. He was born on March 28, 1940 in Limestone County, Athens, AL to Floyd and Louise Collins Powers. He was a bus driver with Escambia County Alabama Schoo lSystem and attended Atmore First Assembly. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Anthony Powers, his brothers, Calvin “Lib” Powers, Pete “Inis” Powers, Bud Powers, and D.C. Powers, and his sister, Shirley Powers.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Mae Powers; his children, James (Thelma) Powers, Timothy (Kristie) Powers, and Vanessa (Todd) Dunn; his grandchildren, Kayla Powers, Brittany (Brandon) Hetrick, Charles Aymond and Jennifer (Jalen) Moorer; his great grandchildren, Isaiah “Mr. Alvin”, Joshua “Joshy Pooh”, Zack “Jack”, Zoey “Joey”, Andrew “Worrywart” and Raedyn “Squirt” along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman
Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Isaiah Hetrick, Joshua Hetrick, Brandon Tedder, Zack Hetrick, Randall Tillman, Gabriel Aymond and Charles Aymond.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

