Ice Flyers To Host Round One SPHL Playoff Game Wednesday

April 9, 2024

The Pensacola Ice Flyers will host round one game one of the SPHL Playoffs.

The game, which is slated against the Peoria Rivermen, will take place on Wednesday, at 7:05 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center.

In what promises to be an electrifying matchup, the Ice Flyers are calling on fans to create a sea of white in the stands for a “white out” game.

Tickets are available for purchase online on Ticketmaster or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 