Escambia Transit Vehicle Goes Into A Ditch on Williams Ditch

There were no injuries when an Escambia County Community Transportation vehicle went into a ditch on William Ditch Road in Cottage Hill Tuesday afternoon. An Escambia County spokesperson said, “the driver was backing out of the client’s home when one tire went into the grass and off the cement.”┬áNorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.