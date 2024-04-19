Escambia County Set To Lease Former IP Golf Course For A Park

Escambia County is set to lease the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment and develop it into a park.

The golf course has been closed since 20117. Escambia County plans to use the land for disc golf, walking trails, a pavilion, and a playground. The park will be open only during daylight hours.

“International Paper is excited to partner with Escambia County to create a future recreation area, dedicated to enriching community life,” said Whitney Fike, IP regional communications manager. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering health and wellness, and community engagement through the development of this new park. Together, we’re not just transforming land; we’re shaping experiences and enhancing lives, exemplifying our steadfast dedication to being a force for good in the communities we serve.”

Under a proposed lease agreement for, Escambia County would pay a $5,000 lease fee the first year with an annual increase of 5% with the lease reading $6,077.53 by year five.

The Escambia County Commission is set to consider the lease agreement for the property, previously known as the Champion Golf Club, during a meeting on Monday.

Pictured: The former International Paper golf course at the corner of Highway 29 and Muscogee Road in Cantonment. Courtesy (top) and NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.