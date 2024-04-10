ECAT Service Suspended For Wednesday

Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) has suspended all services, including the UWF trolleys, for Wednesday, April 10 due to potential severe weather. ECAT administrative offices and customer service will also be closed April 10. Regular service will resume Thursday, April 11.

Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) will suspend service on Wednesday, except for dialysis and life-sustaining services. ECCT will resume service Thursday, April 11.

For questions or more information, contact ECAT at (850) 595-3228.