April 15: It’s Tax Filing Deadline Day

The tax filing deadline is here, and the IRS is reminding last-minute filers that the agency has a variety of free tools and resources available on IRS.gov.

From tax preparation, answers to tax law questions, refund tracking, tax law research to business topics and more, IRS.gov has everything needed for taxpayers to file on time or get an easy, automatic six-month extension to file.

“Millions of taxpayers across the nation will be working on their tax returns during the final hours, and people should remember they have many ways to get last-minute help,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “We have a variety of free tools on IRS.gov that can help with basic tax law questions, provide free filing options, update refund status and even provide ways to request an extension for more time to file. ”

For most of the nation, the tax deadline is April 15. Taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 17 to file and pay taxes due this year. This is because these states observe the Patriots’ Day holiday on April 15 this year and April 16 is the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia. Other taxpayers in disaster areas, certain active-duty military members and citizens living abroad automatically get more time to file.

For taxpayers who need an extension of time to file their taxes, there are several options to get an automatic extension through Oct. 15. Although an extension grants extra time to file, it does not extend the obligation to pay taxes due on April 15, 2024. To avoid penalties and late fees, taxpayers who owe should pay either their full tax bill or at least what they can afford to pay by the April 15 deadline.

The IRS estimates 19 million taxpayers will file for an automatic extension.

The IRS has already received more than 100 million tax returns, with tens of millions more expected to be filed as the tax deadline approaches.

“Delivering tax season is a massive undertaking, and we greatly appreciate people in many different areas working long hours to serve taxpayers as the tax deadline approaches,” Werfel added. “This effort reaches far beyond the IRS and includes hard-working tax professionals, software providers, the payroll community as well as our colleagues in the state tax agencies. Their work helping taxpayers makes a difference.”

