Northview Lady Chiefs Shut Out J.U. Blacksher

The Northview Lady Chiefs shut out J.U. Blacksher 11-0 Monday in Uriah, Alabama.

Jamison Gilman earned the win in the circle for the Chiefs, and was a force at the plate, going 3-4 at bat. She gave up no hits and no runs in a complete game five innings, striking out four and walking none.

Gilman, Mary Clayton Dawson, and Riley Brooks drove in two runs each.

Northview will be at Washington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

