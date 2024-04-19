Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Nine Mile Road
April 19, 2024
An Alabama man was struck and killed Thursday night on Nine Mile Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 73-year-old Castleberry, Alabama, man was walking westbound in the bicycle line of Nine Mile Road approaching Fox Run Road about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by a 57-year-old Pensacola man. The collision happened after the Dodge Ram driver initiated a lane change in the right turn lane, according to troopers.
The vehicle driver was not injured.
File photo.
Comments