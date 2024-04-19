Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Nine Mile Road

An Alabama man was struck and killed Thursday night on Nine Mile Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 73-year-old Castleberry, Alabama, man was walking westbound in the bicycle line of Nine Mile Road approaching Fox Run Road about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by a 57-year-old Pensacola man. The collision happened after the Dodge Ram driver initiated a lane change in the right turn lane, according to troopers.

The vehicle driver was not injured.

