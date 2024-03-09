Your Local Winn Dixie Is Now Owned By ALDI

ALDI has announced that they have completed the purchase of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket in the Southeast.

ALDI also announced plans to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028 through a combination of new openings and store conversions

A significant number of Winn-Dixie stores will be converted to the ALDI format over the next several years. Starting mid-summer, ALDI will begin a phased approach to the store conversion process. ALDI anticipates that approximately 50 stores will begin the conversion process during the latter half of 2024, with the majority of these stores reopening as ALDI in 2025. However, the company said a “meaningful” number of Winn-Dixie stores will continue to operate under their current name.

Exactly which Winn Dixie-Dixie stores will be converted to ALDI has not yet been announced.

“With the acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets, ALDI will serve even more communities in the Southeast, bringing us closer to our customers in a region where we’ve already experienced significant demand for affordable, quality groceries,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI. “As we look ahead to this next chapter in our company history, both the ALDI and SEG teams will play a critical role in driving the business forward for our future collective success.”

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month.



Pictured top: The Winn Dixie store in Cantonment. Pictured below: The ALDI store on Mobile Highway in Pensacola. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

