Traffic Stop Outside Church Leads To Drug Arrest

A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Escambia County man on drug charges outside a local church.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop at Pinestead Road and Pensacola Boulevard for a traffic violation. The driver pulled into a nearby church parking lot, but before deputies made contact, he tried to drive off. Deputies blocked the suspect’s car from leaving the lot, at which time the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, deputies apprehended the driver, later identified as 34-year old Larry Ashley. During the apprehension, a bag containing methamphetamine was located. K-9 Hura then searched the suspect’s vehicle and located another bag of methamphetamine (totaling over 20 grams).

Ashley was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a place of worship with intent to deliver the substance to another, tampering with evidence, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of marijuana.