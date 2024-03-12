Take Stock in Children Accepting Applications From 6the And 7th Graders

Escambia County middle schools will be accepting applications for Take Stock in Children from eligible sixth and seventh grade students until April 24.

Take Stock in Children is a statewide program operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, providing “college scholarships, mentors and hope” to deserving low-income students.

Applications are available from each middle school’s guidance office or can be printed from the Escambia School District Website at https://www.escambiaschools.org/ .

Students are selected in middle school through an application process based on financial need. Students must be U.S. citizens, meet income eligibility requirements, have grades of all C or better, and maintain good school attendance and behavior.

If selected, students and a parent sign an agreement that the student will remain drug-and crime-free, maintain good grades and behavior, and graduate high school. Graduates of the Take Stock in Children program earn a Florida Prepaid College Foundation Project STARS scholarship to help alleviate the cost of college.

The program benefits students by providing support services through a volunteer mentor who meets with the student weekly at the school, a college success coach who monitors student progress, and college readiness workshops.

Currently there are 147 Take Stock in Children students in grades 7-12, 70 in college, and there have been 153 college graduates to date. Statewide 97% of Take Stock students complete high school, 92% enroll in college, and 70% receive a college degree.

For more information about the application process, becoming a mentor, or donating toward scholarships, contact Sally Lee, Take Stock in Children Student Services Coordinator, 850-469-5458, slee@ecsdfl.us.