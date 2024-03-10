Sunny Days, Highs In The 60s, Lows In The 40s

March 10, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

