Spring Forward: Rubio Renews Push For Year-Round Daylight Savings Time

As people across Florida and the nation prepare to “spring forward” for the start of day saving time, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has renewed his push for permanent daylight saving time.

“We’re ‘springing forward’ but should have never ‘fallen back.’ My Sunshine Protection Act would end this stupid practice of changing our clocks back and forth,” Rubio said this week.

The Sunshine Protection Act, an amendment to the Uniform Time Act of 1996, would make daylight savings time permanent. Florida passed the amendment in 2018, but individual states cannot standardize daylight saving time under a 1996 federal law.

The Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act in March 2022, but the House has yet to approve it..

Year-round DST would reduce car crashes, reduce crime, improve physical fitness, reduce energy use and benefit agriculture, according to the bill sponsors.