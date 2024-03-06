Sponsors Needed For March 22 Tate Softball Strike Out Cancer Game

Tate Aggie softball’s annual Strike Out Cancer Game is coming up on March 22, and sponsors are needed now.

The Lady Aggies will host the West Florida Jaguars at 5 p.m. for junior varsity and 6 p.m. on varsity..

Full concessions, fish dinners, egg rolls will be available for purchase. All gate fees, concessions and donations will benefit the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Last year, the Lady Aggies presented a $27,755 donation to the American Cancer Society.

For a sponsorship form and more informaiton, click here.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery from last year’s game, click here. (Strike Out Cancer event photos are first, followed by game action.)

Pictured top: The Tate Lady Aggies Softball team presented their annual Strike Out Cancer donation last year. Pictured below: The Strike Out Cancer game March 31, 2023 at Tate High School. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.