Slight Chance Of Afternoon, Evening Rain; Rain More Likely Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Pictured: Wednesday morning’s sunrise in Molino. Photo by Sean Kahalley for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.