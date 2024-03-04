Sample Ballots On The Way For Presidential Preference Primary

Sample ballots for the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary Election have been mailed to Escambia County voters, according to Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender.

The sample ballot, in both English and Spanish, includes a ballot image, the voter’s polling location and information on the three ways to vote: early, vote-by-mail, and on Election Day. A sample ballot is also available at EscambiaVotes.gov or below.

Florida is a closed primary state. The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is for Republican voters only.

Some party candidates for president have suspended or ended their presidential campaigns. If a candidate did not submit a formal withdrawal before December 12, 2023, in accordance with state law., the candidate nominee’s name must remain on the Presidential Preference Primary ballot for their respective party. A vote cast for any candidate nominee appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate.