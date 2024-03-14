Salzman To Host Constituent Services Day On Friday Along With Multiple Officials, Agencies

March 14, 2024

The office of Florida Representative Michelle Salzman, in partnership with local, state, and federal officials will host in-person mobile office hours to assist constituents with casework issues.

The Constituent Services Day will be held Friday, March 15 from 2:30 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. at 275 W Airport Blvd, Unit B, in Pensacola.

“I am excited to host this upcoming community outreach event. It gives elected officials the wonderful opportunity to reach out to our constituents and help with their government related issues,” Salzman said.

These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive county, state, and federal casework assistance.

Staff will be present from the offices of Salzman, Congressman Matt Gaetz, Senator Marco Rubio, Escambia Commissioner Lumon May, and ECUA.

In addition to elected offices, the event will host several personnel from the Pensacola VA Clinic, including VA Whole Health and VA Women Veteran Services, along with the Pensacola Vet center and Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 