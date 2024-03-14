Salzman To Host Constituent Services Day On Friday Along With Multiple Officials, Agencies

The office of Florida Representative Michelle Salzman, in partnership with local, state, and federal officials will host in-person mobile office hours to assist constituents with casework issues.

The Constituent Services Day will be held Friday, March 15 from 2:30 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. at 275 W Airport Blvd, Unit B, in Pensacola.

“I am excited to host this upcoming community outreach event. It gives elected officials the wonderful opportunity to reach out to our constituents and help with their government related issues,” Salzman said.

These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive county, state, and federal casework assistance.

Staff will be present from the offices of Salzman, Congressman Matt Gaetz, Senator Marco Rubio, Escambia Commissioner Lumon May, and ECUA.

In addition to elected offices, the event will host several personnel from the Pensacola VA Clinic, including VA Whole Health and VA Women Veteran Services, along with the Pensacola Vet center and Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.