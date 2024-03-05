Public Hearing Set On Devine Farm Area Development Bringing ‘Wildwood Estates’ To 1,067 Lots

A final Escambia County Development Review Committee hearing will be held Wednesday on hundreds of new single family lots in a Cantonment subdivision.

Additional phases with 215 news lots would bring a development in the area of Devine Road and South Country Road 97 to a total of 1,067 lots, on 777 acres, according to county applications.

The first three phases with 451 lots — Bookhaven 1 and 2, and Iron Rock 1 — are completed. The next three phases, Bookhaven 3 and 4, and Iron Rock 2 are under construction with 401 additional lots.

The remaining phases of Wildwood Estates are currently undeveloped, according to filings with the Escambia County Development Review Committee. Phase 7 will include 13 lots. There are 43 lots proposed for Phase 8 and 159 for Phase 9 in the plans filed by Devine Farms, LLC/Rodney Sutton.

An amended development between Escambia County and Devine Farms, Inc allows up to 1,200 lots.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 3363 West Park Place.