NWS Radar Upgrade Will Better See Storms, Issue Local Warnings

A radar software upgrade will allow the National Weather Service in Mobile to better monitor storms and issue warnings faster..

The NWS Mobile monitors the weather and issues warnings in the North Escambia area, along with other portions of Northwest Florida, South Alabama and southern Mississippi.

In the North Escambia area, the lowest elevation that can now be scanned by the radar went from 4,900 feet to 3,100 feet in Century, 3,300 feet to 2,000 feet in Walnut Hill, 4,000 feet to 2,500 feet in Cantonment, and 5,000 ft to 3,300 feet in Pensacola.

“This will greatly assist warning operations for our difficult to see areas in interior counties,” the weather service said. “This is very important for better seeing storm evolution in the low levels.”

The NWS said the lower radar limits will be a great benefit to warning operations. Previously, shallow or low level circulations have been difficult to detect further from the radar, so looking lower should aid in warning decisions.