NWS Radar Upgrade Will Better See Storms, Issue Local Warnings

March 7, 2024

A radar software upgrade will allow the National Weather Service in Mobile to better monitor storms and issue warnings faster..

The NWS Mobile monitors the weather and issues warnings in the North Escambia area, along with other portions of Northwest Florida, South Alabama and southern Mississippi.

In the North Escambia area, the lowest elevation that can now be scanned by the radar went from 4,900 feet to 3,100 feet in Century, 3,300 feet to 2,000 feet in Walnut Hill, 4,000 feet to 2,500 feet in Cantonment, and 5,000 ft to 3,300 feet in Pensacola.

“This will greatly assist warning operations for our difficult to see areas in interior counties,” the weather service said. “This is very important for better seeing storm evolution in the low levels.”

The NWS said the lower radar limits will be a great benefit to warning operations. Previously, shallow or low level circulations have been difficult to detect further from the radar, so looking lower should aid in warning decisions.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 