Florida Gas Price Up An Average Of 10 Cents Over Last Week

Florida gas prices sprung higher last week. The state average rose 10 cents, setting a new 2024 high of $3.48 per gallon on Friday. Sunday’s state average was $3.47 a gallon.

The average per gallon price in Escambia County was $3.28. In North Escambia, a low of $3.19 could be found Sunday night at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, the low price at $3.07 at one station on Pine Forest Road.

The U.S. price of crude rose 4% last week, reportedly due to concerns over Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries. Thursday’s closing price of $81.26/b was the highest since Halloween. Meanwhile, gasoline futures jumped 19 cents last week, finishing 11 cents higher than the previous 2024 high. The increase is reportedly driven by weekly domestic gasoline supply numbers that were lower than the market expected.