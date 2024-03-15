Flomaton Tops Northview 7-2 (With Gallery)

Flomaton 7, Northviwe 2

The Flomaton Hurricane downed the Northview Chiefs 7-2 Thursday night in Bratt.

River Ramer went a complete seven innings for the Hurricanes, surrendering four hits and two runs, striking out seven and walking one.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Jase Portwood took the loss for the Chiefs, going fiving innings, giving up six runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking zero. Jack Bridges closed in relief, going two innings, giving up one hit and one run while striking out two and walking one.

Jackson Newton and Ramer both had two hits for Flomaton. Ross Bell, Braden Nall, JR Alaniz, Dexter Smoker, Ramer, and Gavyn Tieppo each drove in one run for the Canes.

David King ws 1-3 with an RBI for Northview. Wyatt Scruggs went 2-2 at bat, and Colby Pugh was 1-3.

The Chiefs will host W.S. Neal on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Flomaton will be at Excel Friday at 6 p.m.

Northview 3, Flomaton 1 (JV)