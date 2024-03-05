Escaped Inmate Captured, And He Didn’t Get Very Far

March 5, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has captured a state inmate that escaped from custody last week, and he didn’t get far.

Florida Department of Corrections inmate Korey Robert Culver, 32,  escaped from the Pensacola Community Release Center facility on L Street about 3:48 a.m. Wednesday, February 28.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon just a  few hundred feet from the work release where he initially escaped, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer and escaping.

FDC records show Culver was serving a year sentence out of Okaloosa County for robbery.

Written by William Reynolds 

 