Escambia County EMS Receives Eight New Ambulances With Blue Angels Theme

Escambia County EMS has taken delivery of eight new ambulances with a new Blue Angels design.

The eight 2023 four-wheel drive Ford F-550 XLT ambulances were ordered about two years ago. The final cost was about $302,000 each.

The new ambulances will be placed into service soon after final preparations such as radios.

Thursday night, the Escambia County Commission voted to purchase six additional 2024 Ford F-550 Horton Type I ambulances at $402,076 each for a total amount of $2,412,456. They will be paid for using Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds. The ambulances will provide replacements for aging ambulances beyond their life cycle.

Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said Escambia County EMS is currently looking to hire nine now EMTs and nine new paramedics.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.