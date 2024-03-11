Bonus Photos: Tate Aggies At Wahoos Stadium

Arnold 3, Tate 0 (Varsity)

The Tate Aggies fell 3-0 to Arnold lsat Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Gabe Harrison took the loss for Tate. He went for two innings, surrendering three runs on three hits while striking out two and walking two. Zane Warrington threw four innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out seven and walking one.

Tate had one hit each from Ketch King, Kaleb Posta, Connor Hassell, and Madox Land.

The Aggies Friday night game against Payxton was rained out Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Photos by Chrisy King for NorthEscambia.com