Tate Baseball Beats Gulf Breeze; Tate Softball Falls To Niceville

March 15, 2024

BASEBALL

Tate 4, Gulf Breeze 2

The Tate Aggies beat the Gulf Breeze Dolphins 4-2 Thursday night in Gulf Breeze.

Zane Warrington earned the win for the Aggies, giving up three hits and two runs in seven innings, striking out nine and walking none.

Kaleb Posta recorded two RBIs for Tate, going 1-3 for the night. Madox Land went 2-4 for the Aggies. Posta, Trey Rebber, Ketch King, Conner Hasell and Clif Quinggins each had a hit.

Up next for Tate is the Aggie Classic.

SOFTBALL

Niceville 2, Tate 1

Niceville topped the Tate Lady Aggies 2-1 Thursday night in Niceville.

Kara Wine had a solo homer to left field to put the Aggies on the board in the first inning. Wine went 2-3 on the night. Amburleigh Larid and Jordan Smith each had one hit.

Smith took the loss for Tate. She went for six innings, giving up two runs on 10 hits, striking out three and walking one.

Pictured: Kara Wine had a solo homer to left field for the Lady Aggies Thursday night. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 