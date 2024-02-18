Washington High To Host Free Swim and Dive Program For Elementary Students

The Aquatic Center at Booker T. Washington High School will host a free Elementary Swim and Dive Program this spring.

Included will be a free orientation to basic water safety, an introduction to competitive swimming, with focus on improvement on freestyle and backstroke techniques, an introduction to freestyle and backstroke starts and flip turns, and an introduction to 1-meter springboard safety skills.

Interested students must have all paperwork (registration and consent/authorization form) completed prior to the pre-class swim test at registration. All applicants must be able to jump in deep water and swim 40 feet unassisted on the surface of the water, without stopping, prior to acceptance in the program.

Additionally, all participants must be registered students in Escambia County, (public, private or homeschool) and must be in grades K-5. Transportation must be provided by a parent/legal guardian. The parent/legal guardian should also remain on campus during the child’s session.

Registration will be open on March 4th and 5th from 3:30-7:00 pm at the Washington High School Aquatic Center. The program runs from March 6 – May 17.

Contact Megan Oberholtzer, M.Ed., Aquatics Director, Washington High School, at 850-494-5681 for more information.

Booker T. Washington High School is located at 6000 College Parkway in Pensacola.