Second Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Man Trying To Stop Fight On Atmore Street

February 16, 2024

Atmore Police on Thursday charged a second suspect in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 39-year old man.

The Atmore Police Department responded to reported gunfire just before 11 a.m. January 13 in the area of Martin Luther King Avenue and Bragg Street.

They found a 39-year old Okeema McCants suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McCants was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“During the initial investigation of the crime scene, the investigators recovered spent casings from two different caliber firearms. Investigators were able to identify the two male subjects who were involved in the physical altercation and the two subjects who discharged firearms,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Witnesses provided police with a description that led to the arrest of 25-year old Charles DeWayne Walker of Atmore about two hours later. Atmore Police said he was in possession of a handgun stolen from Jefferson County, Alabama, at the time of his arrest and had an outstanding warrant for theft of property.

McMann said 30-year old Cleo Frye III was identified as the other subject who fired multiple rounds.

Investigators learned that Frye may have fled the Atmore area and requested the assistance of U.S. Marshals. Agents took Frye into custody Thursday afternoon without incident on Highway 21 at Woods Road. Frye was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 