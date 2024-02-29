Search Underway For Escaped Prisoner

A search is underway for an escaped inmate in Escambia County.

Florida Department of Corrections inmate Korey Robert Culver, 32, Pensacola Community Release Center facility on L Street about 3:48 a.m. Wednesday.

He is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer and escaping, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

FDC records show Culver was serving a year sentence out of Okaloosa County for robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.