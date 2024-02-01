Robert Bender Takes Oath As Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

February 1, 2024

Now former Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon as the new Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Bender replaces David Stafford who stepped down effective January 15 after 19 years in office to join the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as an election security advisor.

Active in his community, Bender is a current member of the Florida Association of Counties Board of Directors, the Gulf Consortium Board of Directors, and is the secretary and treasurer of the Institute for County Government. Bender earned his bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College and his master’s degree in business administration from Emory University.

