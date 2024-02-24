Ribbon Cut On New Pen Air Credit Union In Beulah

A ribbon cutting was held this week at the new Pen Air Credit Union in Beulah.

The new location, in front of the Publix on West Nine Mile Road at Beulah Road, is 1,200 square feet. It features interactive kiosks and digital interfaces for streamlined transactions. It also has two drive-thru Live Interactive Video Experience (LIVE) machines offering services through direct two-way video chat.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.