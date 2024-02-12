Reminder: District 5 Town Hall Today In Cantonment

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will host a town hall meeting on Monday, February 12 at 5 p.m. at the Langley Bell 4-H Center.

This is an open forum event and residents of District 5 are invited and encouraged to attend. County staff will be in attendance to address any additional questions or concerns from residents.

The Langley Bell 4-H Center is located at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment.

Pictured: Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry held a town hall meeting in April 2023 at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.