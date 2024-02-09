Rain Chances Increase Into The Weekend

February 9, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 