President’s Day Closures, Trash Schedule

Escambia County

In observance of Presidents’ Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 19:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including:

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administration

Escambia County Exccptions:

ECAT will run modified service every two hours on Monday, Feb. 19. Please note the times for the following routes:

Route 2, 50, and 55: The last bus will depart ECAT at 4 p.m.

Route 58: The last bus departs downtown at 3:30 p.m.

Route 59X: No service

Route 60 (Century): Last bus departs ECAT at 5 p.m.

Route 64 Beach Jumper: No service

ECAT’s UWF trolleys will run regular weekday service.

The Perdido Landfill will be open Monday, Feb. 19.

The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury, and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be closed Feb. 19. All other Clerk offices located at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center and the Century Courthouse will be open

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at 476-0480 for more information.

Town of Century

Town of Century offices will be open on Monday, February 19.