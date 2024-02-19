President’s Day Closures, Trash Schedule

February 19, 2024

Escambia County

In observance of Presidents’ Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 19:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including:
West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
Escambia County Property Appraiser
Escambia County Tax Collector
Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
Escambia County Extension Office
Waste Services Administration
Escambia County Area Transit Administration

Escambia County Exccptions:

ECAT will run modified service every two hours on Monday, Feb. 19. Please note the times for the following routes:
Route 2, 50, and 55: The last bus will depart ECAT at 4 p.m.
Route 58: The last bus departs downtown at 3:30 p.m.
Route 59X: No service
Route 60 (Century): Last bus departs ECAT at 5 p.m.
Route 64 Beach Jumper: No service
ECAT’s UWF trolleys will run regular weekday service.
The Perdido Landfill will be open Monday, Feb. 19.
The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury, and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be closed Feb. 19. All other Clerk offices located at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center and the Century Courthouse will be open

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at 476-0480 for more information.

Town of Century

Town of Century offices will be open on Monday, February 19.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 