FDOT: All Lanes Of Highway 29 In Century To Reopen Next Week

The Florida Department of Transportation says all four lanes of Highway 29 in Century will be opened next week.

Highway 29 (North Century Boulevard) between Rudolph Street and Green Streets is currently two lanes (one travel lane in each direction) as work continues.

Resurfacing construction activities will continue through the end of the year and drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations and to allow crews to remove low-profile barrier walls. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

This project is estimated for completion in late 2024.

The $4.7 million safety project began to reconstruct, resurface, and realign Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line in early January 2023. The project includes reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street; the curve has been the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

