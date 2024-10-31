From Fall Festivals To Trick or Treat To Football: Tonight’s Area Events

Here’s a list of fall festivals, safe trick or treat, and other events in the North Escambia area tonight:

First Baptist Church of Cantonment Fall Festival

First Baptist Church of Cantonment will hold their Harvest Festival and Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Lots of games and candy. The festival will be located behind the church with parking in front. The church is located at 118 Morris Avenue in Cantonment.

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Fall Fest

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church will hold a fall fest on Thursday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Molino Ballpark. Food trucks, candy, inflatables, axe throwing and more. The park is located at 2340 Crabtree Church Road in Molino.

Victory Assembly of God Fall Festival

Victory Assembly of God will hold their fall festival on Thursday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Food, games, wagon ride, hayride, and more. The church is located at 1895 Victory Road in Cantonment.

Pine Forest Assembly Fall Festival

Pine Forest Assembly will hold their fall festival on Thursday, October 31, from 6 pm. until 8 p.m. at the church, 3125 Pine Forest Road in Cantonment. Food, games, obstacle course and lots of candy. Everything is free.

Town of Jay Trick Or Treat on Commerce Street

Trick or treat on Commerce Street in Jay on Thursday, October 31. Trick or treat booths open at 5 p.m. with a kids costume contest (no pets) at 6:30 p.m.

Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

The Allen Memorial United Methodist pumpkin patch in Cantonment is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Smoked turkey legs will be for sale on Saturdays and Sundays beginning October 5. The pumpkin patch is located on Highway 29 near Neal Road in Cantonment.

Halloween Night High School Football

The Northview Chiefs will host the Flomaton Hurricanes at 7 p.m. in Bratt on Thursday, October 31. It’s the final regular season game of the year for both teams.