Northview’s Anna Kunke Win 1A District Title; Northview Team Qualifies For Regionals

October 30, 2024

Northview High School’s Anna Kunkel won the 1A district championship shooting a 69 at the Eagle Spring Golf Course in DeFuniak Springs.

Pensacola Catholic claimed victory in the competition, finishing with a score of 343 Walton took second place with a score of 413, followed by Baker in third at 418.

Northview placed fifth in the tournament and qualified for regionals,  with a score of 441. Jay came in sixth, close behind with a score of 450.

