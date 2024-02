Northview FFA Celebrates National FFA Week With Breakfast

It’s National FFA week, and the Northview High School FFA celebrated with an appreciation breakfast.

Wednesday morning, the FFA officers and members prepared a homestyle breakfast for teachers, staff and invited guests that support the FFA program. Northview’s FFA program has been recognized as one of the top chapters in both the state and the nation.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.