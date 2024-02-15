Multiple People Injured When Vehicle Collides Head-On With ECAT Bus

February 15, 2024

Multiple people were injured when a vehicle collidedwith an Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) bus Wednesday afternoon in Pensacola.

The vehicle was traveling north of North W Street when the driver failed to maintain a single lane of travel and collided head-on with the bus near Truman Avenue, according to the Floria Highway Patrol.

The 58-year old driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition. There were 14 people on the bus, and FHP said multiple occupants were transported by EMS with minor injuries.

