Mostly Sunny Thursday, High In The Upper 60s

February 15, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 