Mostly Sunny Thursday, High In The Upper 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.