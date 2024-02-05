Florida Gas Prices Decline; Pensacola Metro Has State’s Chepeast Gas

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after jumping 12 cents last week. Rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices contributed to last week’s increase, which sent the state average to a 3-month high of $3.27 per gallon on Thursday.

“Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in past three days,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Sunday’s state average was $3.23 per gallon and falling.”

Gasoline futures prices dropped 15 cents per gallon. The U.S. price for crude oil declined $5.73 per barrel (-7%) last week. Friday’s closing price of $72.28/b was the lowest daily closing price in two weeks.

Sunday night, Pensacola was the cheapest market in Florida, with an average of $3 per gallon. A North Escamba low of $2.93 could be found at a statin on Highway29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.