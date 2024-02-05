Florida Gas Prices Decline; Pensacola Metro Has State’s Chepeast Gas

February 5, 2024

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after jumping 12 cents last week. Rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices contributed to last week’s increase, which sent the state average to a 3-month high of $3.27 per gallon on Thursday.

“Futures prices reversed course last week, enabling pump prices to drop 4 cents in past three days,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Sunday’s state average was $3.23 per gallon and falling.”

Gasoline futures prices dropped 15 cents per gallon. The U.S. price for crude oil declined $5.73 per barrel (-7%) last week. Friday’s closing price of $72.28/b was the lowest daily closing price in two weeks.

Sunday night, Pensacola was the cheapest market in Florida, with an average of $3 per gallon. A North Escamba low of $2.93 could be found at a statin on Highway29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 