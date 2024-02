Escambia County Residents Receive Free Trees

Free trees were distributed Saturday to Escambia County residents during a UF/IFAS Escambia Extension event at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

The trees were distributed to individualsĀ thatĀ pre-registered.

Available species included Eagleston Holly, and Tensaw Dahon Holly.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.