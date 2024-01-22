Escambia County Residents Can Receive A Free Tree
January 22, 2024
Escambia County residents have the opportunity to pick up one free 3-gallon tree during a UF/IFAS Escambia Extension event on Saturday, February 3 at Ashton Brosnaham Park.
You are able to reserve your one tree per family by:
- Watching a Tree Planting Basics video on Eventbrite.
- Choosing one tree species.
- Registering your one choice with your contact information.
- Your registration will be your ticket to pick up the tree.
Trees available on a first come first served basis include Eagleston Holly, and Tensaw Dahon Holly.
The video, tree selection guide, and registration are all available on Eventbrite by clicking here.
