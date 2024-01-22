Escambia County Residents Can Receive A Free Tree

Escambia County residents have the opportunity to pick up one free 3-gallon tree during a UF/IFAS Escambia Extension event on Saturday, February 3 at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

You are able to reserve your one tree per family by:

Watching a Tree Planting Basics video on Eventbrite. Choosing one tree species. Registering your one choice with your contact information. Your registration will be your ticket to pick up the tree.

Trees available on a first come first served basis include Eagleston Holly, and Tensaw Dahon Holly.

The video, tree selection guide, and registration are all available on Eventbrite by clicking here.